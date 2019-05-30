Michael Roark Fights to Heal & Race in 'Bennett's War' Official Trailer

"Going wheel to wheel is not smart for someone in your condition." Forrest Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie injured war veteran meets racing sports drama titled Bennett's War, the latest from filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo (Running Wild, Pray for Rain, Dirt, Ride). The film is about a young soldier in the Army Motorcycle Unit named Marshall Bennett, who is injured by an IED while serving in combat. He returns home and makes a remarkable comeback from a broken back and leg to be a champion motorcross racer. Michael Roark stars as Bennett, with a cast including country star Trace Adkins, plus Ali Afshar, Allison Paige, Hunter Clowdus, Brando Eaton, Tony Panterra, Michael King, & Taylor Kalupa. This looks exactly as cheesy and kitschy and uber heroic as described, but maybe that's what works for this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Ranarivelo's Bennett's War, direct from YouTube:

After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, a young soldier named Marshall Bennett (Michael Roark) with the Army Motorcycle Unit is medically discharged with a broken back and leg. Against all odds he trains to make an impossible comeback as a motocross racer in order to help support his family. Bennett's War is both written and directed by French filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo, director of the films Alpha Males Experiment, American Wrestler: The Wizard, The Dog Lover, Running Wild, Pray for Rain, Dirt, and Ride previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Forrest Films will release Ranarivelo's Bennett's War in select theaters starting August 30th later this summer. Anyone interested?