Michaela Kurimsky & Karena Evans in Official Trailer for 'Firecrackers'

"Do you have any idea how loud you're being right now?" Level Film out of Canada has debuted the first trailer for an indie drama titled Firecrackers, the feature debut of Canadian writer/director Jasmin Mozaffari. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and stopped by a number of international festivals including Zurich, Hamburg, São Paulo, and Stockholm. Michaela Kurimsky & Karena Evans star as Lou & Chantal, best friends, who plan to get out of their isolated, run-down town and move to a city far, far away. When Chantal's possessive ex violates her during a night of partying, the girls decide to exact their revenge on him. The more Lou fights tooth-and-nail to save her friendship and hold onto her dreams, the more she spins out of control as she begins to realize that freedom comes at a cost. The cast includes Callum Thompson, David Kingston, Tamara LeClair, Scott Cleland, and Dylan Mask. See below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jasmin Mozaffari's Firecrackers, direct from YouTube:

Lou (Michaela Kurimsky) and her best friend Chantal (Karena Evans) plan to get out of their isolated, run-down town and move to a city far, far away. When Chantal's unstable and possessive ex violates her during a night of partying, the girls decide to exact their revenge on him through a night of vandalism and debauchery. The consequences of their actions are devastating, threatening the girls' chances of ever leaving. The more Lou fights tooth-and-nail to save her friendship and hold onto her dreams, the more she spins out of control as she begins to realize that freedom will come at a high cost. Firecrackers is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Jasmin Mozaffari, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at the Vancouver, Zurich, Hamburg, São Paulo, and Stockholm Film Festivals. Level Film will open Mozaffari's Firecrackers in Canadian theaters starting on March 29th later this month. Who wants to watch this film?