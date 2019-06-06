Michelle Williams & Julianne Moore in Trailer for 'After the Wedding'

"You tell her or I will." Sony Classics has unveiled the official trailer for the film After the Wedding, an English-language remake of the Danish film of the same name (released in 2006) directed by Susanne Bier. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year as one of the Opening Night films, showcasing the talent of the two lead actresses - Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore. Williams plays the manager of an orphanage in Kolkata, who travels to New York City to meet a millionaire benefactor. What starts out as a simple drama, turns into an intense interpersonal thriller, with some big twists and turns which this trailer hints at. Co-starring Billy Crudup, Abby Quinn, Will Chase, Doris McCarthy, and Eisa Davis. This trailer alone shows how talented of an actress Michelle Williams is, and how great it is to see her in any film.

Here's the official US trailer for Bart Freundlich's After the Wedding, direct from SPC's YouTube:

Isabel (Michelle Williams) has dedicated her life to working with the children in an orphanage in Calcutta. Theresa (Julianne Moore) is the multimillionaire head of a major media company who lives with her artist husband (Billy Crudup) and their twin boys in New York. When word comes to Isabel of a mysterious and generous grant for the financially struggling orphanage, she must go to New York to meet the benefactor — Theresa — in person. After the Wedding is written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Bart Freundlich, of the films The Myth of Fingerprints, World Traveler, Catch That Kid, Trust the Man, The Rebound, and Wolves previously. Based on the original Danish film written by Susanne Bier and Anders Thomas Jensen. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Pictures Classics will release Freundlich's After the Wedding remake in select theaters starting on August 9th later this summer.