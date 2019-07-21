Miles Robbins Has an Imaginary Friend in Teaser for 'Daniel Isn't Real'

"He's weak, he's lonely, and he's nothing without me." Samuel Goldwyn Films & Shudder have released a teaser trailer for Daniel Isn't Real, an Ace Pictures and SpectreVision Production (that is Elijah Wood's company and he produced this). Made by writer / director Adam Egypt Mortimer, and adapted from Brian DeLeeuw's novel, the film is about a college freshmen who resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel to help him cope. Miles Robbins stars as Luke, with Patrick Schwarzenegger playing his friend Daniel, plus Sasha Lane, Hannah Marks, and Mary Stuart Masterson. This thriller has a very surreal, trippy look and feel - almost like the original Jacob's Ladder movie more than the remake. It's only a teaser trailer so I'm curious to see more footage, but this looks like much more of a psychological horror than expected.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Adam Egypt Mortimer's Daniel Isn't Real, from YouTube:

Troubled college freshman Luke (Miles Robbins) experiences a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel (Patrick Schwarzenegger) to help him cope. Charismatic and full of manic energy, Daniel helps Luke to achieve his dreams, before pushing him to the very edge of sanity and into a desperate struggle for control of his mind -- and his soul. Daniel Isn't Real is directed by American filmmaker Adam Egypt Mortimer, making his second feature film after Some Kind of Hate previously, and the TV series "Jerk All-Stars". The screenplay is written by Brian DeLeeuw and Adam Egypt Mortimer; adapted from Brian DeLeeuw's novel. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Samuel Goldwyn & Shudder will release Daniel Isn't Real in select theaters + on VOD starting this December 6th.