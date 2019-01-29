Miranda Tapsell & Gwilym Lee in Australia's 'Top End Wedding' Trailer

"I can't get married if my mum isn't here." Universal Australia has debuted the first official trailer for an indie comedy titled Top End Wedding, an Australian film that is premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival this week. This "heartwarming, feel-good comedy" is set against the spectacular natural beauty of the Northern Territory. The story follows a newly engaged couple, Lauren and Ned. They are in love, and they have just ten days to find Lauren's mother who has gone AWOL somewhere in the remote far north of Australia, in order to reunite her parents and pull off their dream wedding. This stars Miranda Tapsell (from The Sapphires) and Gwilym Lee (from Bohemian Rhapsody) as the couple, with Huw Higginson, Ursula Yovich, Elaine Crombie, Shari Sebbens, Kerry Fox, and Dalara Williams. This looks like an enjoyable mainstream comedy with plenty of quirky Australian jokes and references. Still might be good.

Here's the first Australian trailer for Wayne Blair's Top End Wedding, direct from YouTube:

From the makers of The Sapphires, Top End Wedding is a celebration of love, family and belonging, set against the spectacular natural beauty of the Northern Territory. This heartwarming romantic comedy tells the story of successful Sydney lawyer Lauren (Tapsell) and her fiancé Ned (Lee). Engaged and in love, they have just ten days to pull off their dream Top End Wedding. First though, they need track down Lauren's mother, who has gone AWOL somewhere in the Northern Territory. Top End Wedding is directed by Australian filmmaker Wayne Blair, of the films The Sapphires and Septembers of Shiraz previously, as well as lots of TV work in Australia. The screenplay is written by Miranda Tapsell and Joshua Tyler. This is premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival this month. Universal Aus will release Top End Wedding in theaters in Australia starting May 2nd this summer, but there's no official US release date set yet. Anyone?