Molly Shannon is Emily Dickinson in 'Wild Nights with Emily' Trailer

"Let me tell the real story about this special poet." Greenwich Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Wild Nights with Emily, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year and also stopped by the Seattle, Sarasota, Edinburgh, Hamptons, Philadelphia, and Provincetown Film Festivals. Wild Nights with Emily shows us the little known other side of the writer Emily Dickinson's life, in particular her relationship with another woman, based on her private letters. Molly Shannon stars as Emily Dickinson, in love with an editor who admires her for more than her ability to write. Described as a "timely critique of how women's history is rewritten, Wild Nights with Emily remains vibrant, irreverent and tender--a perhaps closer depiction of Emily Dickinson's real life than anything seen before." Also stars Amy Seimetz, Susan Ziegler, Brett Gelman, Dana Melanie, and Joel Michaely. Amusing and witty.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Madeleine Olnek's Wild Nights with Emily, direct from YouTube:

In the late 1880s Emily Dickinson is writing prolifically, baking gingerbread, and enjoying a passionate, lifelong affair with her friend and sister-in-law Susan…yes this is the iconic American poet, popularly thought to have been a reclusive spinster. Beloved comic Molly Shannon leads in this humorous yet bold reappraisal of Dickinson, informed by her private letters. While seeking publication of some of the 1,775 poems written during her lifetime, Emily (Shannon) finds herself facing down a troupe of male literary gatekeepers too confused by her genius to take her work seriously. Instead her work attracts the attention of an ambitious woman editor, who also sees Emily as a convenient cover for her own role in buttoned-up Amherst's most bizarre love triangle. Wild Nights with Emily is both written and directed by American filmmaker / playwright Madeleine Olnek, director of the films Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same and The Foxy Merkins previously. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent will release Olnek's Wild Nights with Emily in select theaters starting on April 12th next month. Curious?