Moon Landing Featurette for Sci-Fi 'Ad Astra' with A Bit More Footage

"The drive of the human spirit is to explore." 20th Century Fox debuted a featurette for James Gray's extra heavy sci-fi film Ad Astra, which is confirmed to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this fall. We've seen two stunning official trailers for Ad Astra so far [here and here] but clearly there's more to come. This has a tiny bit of extra footage, focusing mostly on our Moon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing in 1969. There's some beautiful shots in this, especially one that reminds me a bit of Wall-E with the moon dust. Everything about this looks mesmerizing, and the more they show the more excited I get. Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father. He uncovers extraordinary secrets which challenge the nature of human existence. Also starring Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, and Jamie Kennedy. With a score by Max Richter. Dive in.

Here's the new "How Far, How Fast" featurette for James Gray's Ad Astra, direct from Fox's YouTube:

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos. Ad Astra is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker James Gray, director of the films Little Odessa, The Yards, We Own the Night, Two Lovers, The Immigrant, and The Lost City of Z previously. The screenplay is written by James Gray & Ethan Gross. The film was shot in late 2017, then originally set for release in early 2019 after radio silence, but was then pushed back numerous times. 20th Century Fox will now release Gray's Ad Astra in theaters starting September 20th coming soon this fall. Follow @adastramovie for more updates. View the second trailer.