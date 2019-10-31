More Wacky Humor in Final Trailer for 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Sequel

"This next adventure is even more challenging!" Sony Pictures has debuted the second & final trailer for the sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, the follow-up to the new Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle movie that was a sort-of sequel to the original Jumanji movie from 1995. This time, they get sent back into the game but the characters are switched - different people end up with the same four avatars. But where is everyone else? Nothing is as they expect inside. The players must brave parts unknown, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game. The full cast this time includes Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan as avatars; Danny DeVito, Ser'Darius Blain, Danny Glover, Morgan Turner as players; along with Alex Wolff, Nick Jonas, Colin Hanks, Rhys Darby, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez. This looks like it might be just as wildly entertaining as the first movie.

Here's the second official trailer (+ posters) for Jake Kasdan's Jumanji: The Next Level, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for Kasdan's Jumanji: The Next Level here, for the original reveal.

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Jumanji: The Next Level is once again directed by filmmaker Jake Kasdan, of the films Orange County, The TV Set, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Bad Teacher, Sex Tape, and the first Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle previously, along with a lot of TV work. The screenplay is written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, both from the first one. Sony Pictures will release Jumanji: The Next Level in theaters everywhere starting on December 13th, 2019 late this fall. Still look good? Who wants to watch?