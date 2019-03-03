Mysterious Full Trailer for Alice in Chains' Sci-Fi Film 'Black Antenna'

"There you are… your kind has never come to visit us before." Rock band Alice in Chains has released a full trailer for their new sci-fi film Black Antenna, inspired by their sixth studio album Rainier Fog released last year. The film is a 90-minute feature – but it will initially be released as 10 individual "episodes", which will culminate and connect to create the entire film. Not much is known about Black Antenna – there's no synopsis released, and there's barley any information available online. From the footage in this trailer, a guy seems to pull some weird alien woman out of his stomach. There are shots in this that seem to reference the sci-fi film Under the Skin, in which Scarlett Johansson played an alien creature. Black Antenna stars Eric Michael Cole, Paul Sloan, and Viktoriya Dov, and it's directed by Adam Mason, who has shot a few music videos for Alice in Chains before. Nothing else really to add but if you're curious check out the trailer.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ teaser) for Alice in Chains' film Black Antenna, direct from YouTube:

The film's only official description seen on YouTube: "One Film. Ten Videos. Black Antenna. Rainier Fog." Black Antenna is directed by English filmmaker Adam Mason, director of the films The 13th Sign, Dust, Broken, The Devil's Chair, Blood River, Pig, Luster, Junkie, and Hangman previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Mason and Paul Sloan. "This was an opportunity to do something fresh and inspiring from an indie filmmaking side. The sound and vision between album and film are closely intertwined — it was a brilliant synergy that led to a really unique project," Mason explains. The band's Sean Kinney adds: "We've always toyed with the idea of creating videos for every song on one of our albums. Not only did we do that for Rainier Fog, it got totally out of hand and we made a whole goddamn movie. You can get your copy of Alice in Chains' album Rainer Fog here if you want to listen to their music. Black Antenna will be released in segments, with the first two chapters arriving on March 7th. Follow @AliceInChains for the latest updates.