Nanjiani & Bautista in Another International Trailer for 'Stuber' Comedy

"Take the shot, Stu!" 20th Century Fox has released a new international trailer for action comedy Stuber, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival this year to some early acclaim. Dave Bautista stars as a detective who suddenly recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure. Kumail Nanjiani also stars as his driver, with a cast including Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, and Karen Gillan. This looks hilarious, and the reviews from SXSW were quite positive. Nothing like a funny, topical action comedy to keep us going during the summer season - since this opens right in the middle of July. Putting the Beach Boys' "I Get Around" in this trailer is a great choice - extra fun.

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he's thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Stuber is directed by Canadian filmmaker Michael Dowse, director of the films Fubar, It's All Gone Pete Tong, Fubar: Balls to the Wall, Take Me Home Tonight, Goon, and What If previously, plus episodes of "Man Seeking Woman" and "Future Man". The screenplay is by Tripper Clancy (Four Against the Bank). Produced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. 20th Century Fox will release Dowse's Stuber in theaters everywhere starting on July 12th coming up this summer. Lookin' good?