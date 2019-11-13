Naomi Watts in Bronx-Set Contained Thriller 'The Wolf Hour' Trailer

"It's like a war zone…" "Something much more sinister than that." Brainstorm Media has unveiled a trailer for the indie thriller The Wolf Hour, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is the second film made by filmmaker Alistair Banks Griffin and it premiered to quite a bit of buzz during Sundance. With Hitchcockian tautness, the film "flawlessly captures the style and texture of the 1970s and the interior unraveling of a woman who, like her city, is teetering on a knife-edge." Naomi Watts stars as a woman seeking refuge inside her grandmother's apartment in the Bronx in the late 1970s, with a heat wave hitting the city and paranoia kicking in as guests arrive one by one. "In this eerily resonant allegory for our times, she is, like all of us, weighing her actions in a world on the brink of collapse." Also starring Jennifer Ehle, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Emory Cohen, Jeremy Bobb, and Brennan Brown. Have a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alistair Banks Griffin's The Wolf Hour, direct from YouTube:

It’s July 1977, and New York City is awash with escalating violence. A citywide blackout is triggering fires, looting, and countless arrests, and the Son of Sam murders are riddling the city with panic. June, once a celebrated counterculture figure, attempts to retreat from the chaos by shutting herself inside the yellowed walls of her grandmother’s South Bronx apartment. But her doorbell keeps ringing incessantly, the heat is unbearable, and creeping paranoia & fear are taking hold. Visitors, some invited, some unsolicited, arrive one by one, and June must determine whom she can trust and whether she can find a path back to her former self. The Wolf Hour is both written and directed by American filmmaker Alistair Banks Griffin, his second feature following Two Gates of Sleep previously, and a few other short films. Produced by Bailey Conway and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Brainstorm will debut The Wolf Hour in select US theaters starting December 6th coming up next month. Interested?