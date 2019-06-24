Naomie Harris & Tyrese Gibson in Full Trailer for Thriller 'Black & Blue'

"This is your plan?" "We're still alive aren't we." Sony Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for an action thriller titled Black & Blue, about corrupt cops and justice in these crazy times. Naomie Harris stars as a rookie cop from Detroit who stumbles upon corrupt officers who are murdering a drug dealer, an incident captured by her body cam. They pursue her through the night in an attempt to destroy the footage, but to make matters worse, they've tipped off a criminal gang that she is responsible for that dealer's death. She teams up with a local known as "Mouse", played by Tyrese Gibson, in hopes of surviving and getting the truth out. Also starring Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Reid Scott, Beau Knapp, Nafessa Williams, and James Moses Black. This gets intense fast! Definitely not a casual drama, way more of a gripping thriller.

Here's the first official trailer for Deon Taylor's Black & Blue, direct from Sony Picture's YouTube:

From director Deon Taylor (Traffik, The Inturder), Black and Blue is a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage. Black & Blue, formerly known as Exposure, is directed by American filmmaker Deon Taylor, director of the films Dead Tone, The Hustle, Nite Tales: The Movie, Chain Letter, Supremacy, Meet the Blacks, Traffik, and this year's The Intruder. The screenplay is written by Peter A. Dowling. Sony Pictures will release Taylor's Black & Blue in theaters everywhere starting October 25th, 2019 later this fall. How does that look? Who's interested?