Nat Wolff & Alexander Skarsgård in War Drama 'The Kill Team' Trailer

"Do I do the right thing and put myself in danger?" A24 has debuted the first trailer for an indie war drama titled The Kill Team, the narrative feature directorial debut of filmmaker Dan Krauss (who also directed the documentary 5B this year). This is based on the same events that inspired his own 2013 documentary also titled The Kill Team, about a young American soldier in Afghanistan is disturbed by his commanding officer's behavior and is faced with a moral dilemma. Described as "an urgent and explosive recounting of one of the darkest incidents in the not-so-distant history of American military exploits." Nat Wolff co-stars with Alexander Skarsgård, plus Adam Long, Jonathan Whitesell, Brian Marc, Osy Ikhile, Rob Morrow, Anna Francolini, and Oliver Ritchie. It's intriguing to see a film addressing the darker side of the American military, and how they often crossed the line in Afghanistan. This looks better than expected.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dan Krauss' The Kill Team, direct from A24's YouTube:

When Andrew Briggman (Nat Wolff), a young soldier deployed during the US invasion of Afghanistan, witnesses other recruits killing innocent civilians under the direction of a sadistic leader, Sergeant Deeks (Alexander Skarsgård), he considers reporting them to higher-ups — but the heavily-armed, increasingly violent platoon becomes suspicious that someone in their ranks has turned on them, and Andrew begins to fear that he’ll be the next target. The Kill Team is both written & directed by American filmmaker Dan Krauss, making his narrative feature directorial debut after directing a few docs previously (including 5B this year) and extensive work as a camera operator / cinematographer. It's is based on his own documentary also titled The Kill Team (2013). This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. A24 will debut Krauss' The Kill Team in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 25th this fall. Anyone interested?