Natalia Reyes Featured in Yet Another 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Preview

"I'm done running! I'm going to stand, and fight!" Paramount has debuted a new "Extended Preview" for Terminator: Dark Fate focusing on the Mission of Dani, played by Mexican actress Natalia Reyes in this sixth Terminator movie. This one acts as a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, starting up the day after Judgement Day. It seems Dani is the character being saved from the Terminators this time, just like John Connor was saved by Arnie in T2. Badass actress Linda Hamilton returns as the first Sarah Connor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back again, along with Edward Furlong as the original John Connor. Cameron is producing and is credited on the story. The full cast includes Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna as another Terminator, with Diego Boneta, Alicia Borrachero, Steven Cree, Tábata Cerezo, Brett Azar, & Claudia Trujillo. Let's hope this movie is good, since these trailers aren't the best.

Here's the new "La Misión de Dani" preview for Tim Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate

"Welcome to the day after Judgment Day." This sixth installment in the Terminator franchise is a direct sequel to The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, disregarding all other Terminator stories as occurring in alternate timelines. Terminator: Dark Fate is directed by American filmmaker Tim Miller, co-founder of Blur Studios, who went from VFX work to the director of the first Deadpool movie previously. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray, and Justin Rhodes. Based on a story by James Cameron, and David S. Goyer & Justin Rhodes. Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison of Skydance. Paramount will release Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate in theaters everywhere starting on November 1st this fall. Your thoughts?