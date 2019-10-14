Netflix Trailer for Italian Indie Film About 'The Man Without Gravity'

"The world isn't how you think it is." "Why not? This is my life." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an indie film from Italy titled The Man Without Gravity, also known as L'uomo senza gravità in Italian. This film seems similar, in a few ways, to The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. But instead of a baby being born old, this baby has no connection to gravity. He just floats. A gravity-defying baby raised in seclusion matures into an extraordinary man—and an international celebrity—but he still longs for an ordinary life. Starring Elio Germano as Oscar, with a cast including Michela Cescon, Elena Cotta, Silvia D'Amico, Vincent Scarito, and Pietro Pescara. This actually looks quite charming and uplifting (no pun intended, but it definitely works). Perhaps a little cliche, but still seems like a good story about how to live your own life even when everyone else wants a part of it. I'm curious about seeing this one, might be a good discovery.

Here's the official trailer (+ Italian poster) for Marco Bonfanti's The Man Without Gravity, on YouTube:

Oscar comes to light on a stormy night, in the hospital of a small town and immediately we understand that there is something extraordinary in him: Does not obey the law of gravity. It floats in the air, hovers in the lightest room of a balloon, in front of the incredulous look of the mother and grandmother. The two women run away with the baby and decide to keep it hidden from the eyes of the world for many, many years. Only little Agata knows her secret. Until the day that Oscar decides that the whole world must know who he really is "The Man Without Gravity". The Man Without Gravity, also titled L'uomo senza gravità in Italian, is directed by Italian filmmaker Marco Bonfanti, making his first narrative feature after the docs The Last Shepherd and Bozzetto non troppo previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is by Marco Bonfanti & Giulio Carrieri; from a story by Bonfanti & Fabrizio Bozzetti. Netflix will release The Man Without Gravity streaming exclusively worldwide starting on November 1st next month. Interested in it?