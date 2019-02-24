Netflix's Announcement Teaser for Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman'

"A Martin Scorsese Picture…" Netflix unveiled a very basic teaser during the Oscar ceremony for Scorsese's highly anticipated next film The Irishman, which is set to arrive in theaters sometime later this fall. This teaser has no footage from the film, just names and a flying CG bullet. They likely released this based on the fact that everyone keeps asking where the heck this film is, and they just wanted to say it's coming up this year still - and it's getting a theatrical release. The Irishman is about a mob hitman who recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa. Scorsese's awesome ensemble cast includes Robert De Niro, Anna Paquin, Jesse Plemons, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Jack Huston, Sebastian Maniscalco, Domenick Lombardozzi, Stephen Graham, Tommy McInnis, with Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa. Check out the announcement below while we wait for a real trailer soon.

Here's the announcement teaser for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Frank Sheeran, a labor union official with mob connections, recalls his involvement in the 1975 slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, an American labor union leader. The Irishman is directed by American filmmaker Martin Scorsese, of many films including Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, The Age of Innocence, Casino, Kundun, Bringing Out the Dead, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Silence previously. The screenplay is written by Oscar winner Steven Zaillian; adapted from Charles Brandt's book "I Heard You Paint Houses". Netflix will release Martin Scorsese's The Irishman in select theaters + eventually streaming sometime later this fall. Stay tuned for an exact release date. Excited?