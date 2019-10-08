Netflix's Official Trailer for Mati Diop's Award-Winning 'Atlantics' Film

"Something took hold of me last night." Netflix has finally unveiled the official US trailer for Atlantics, the award-winning film from up-and-coming French filmmaker Mati Diop that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival playing in-competition earlier this summer. The film also goes under the title Atlantique, which is just the French version of Atlantics - a direct reference to "people of the Atlantic". The film is set in Dakar, Senegal, which sits on the western coast of Africa in the middle of the Atlantic. Workers at the construction site of a futuristic tower, without pay for months, decide to leave the country on a boat across the ocean in hope of a better future. Among them is Souleiman, lover of Ada, promised to another. Atlantics stars Mama Sane, Amadou Mbow, Ibrahima Traore, Nicole Sougou, Aminata Kane, and Diankou Sembene. This won the Grand Prix award in Cannes and has been getting rave reviews from critics - keep an eye on it.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Mati Diop's Atlantics, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

After a group of unpaid construction workers disappears at sea one night in search of a better life abroad, the women they have left behind in Dakar are overwhelmed with a mysterious fever. Ada, 17, secretly grieves for her love Souleiman, one of the departed workers, but she has been promised to another man. After a fire breaks out on her wedding night, a young policeman is sent to investigate the crime. Little does he know that the aggrieved workers have come back as haunting, possessive spirits. While many of them seek vengeance for their unpaid labor, Souleiman has come back for a different purpose -- to be with his Ada one last time. Atlantics, also known as Atlantique, is directed by French-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop, making her first narrative feature after directing the doc A Thousand Suns previously, and a short film. The screenplay is written by Mati Diop & Olivier Demangel. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won the runner-up Grand Prix award. Netflix will release Mati Diop's Atlantics in select US theaters starting on November 15th, then streaming on November 29th coming up. Intrigued?