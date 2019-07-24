Quick Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for Ang Lee's Sci-Fi 'Gemini Man'

"The concept of man being chased by himself – that's a really compelling idea for a story… Thanks to the technology, now it's possible." Paramount has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for Gemini Man, the next film from Ang Lee. The next full trailer drops soon, so they're keeping us all intrigued with this making of look at how they created a completely digital "younger" character for Will Smith to play off of. It touches upon the dual roles and how Smith shot this, but doesn't mention anything about HFR or shooting at 120FPS. This sci-fi action thriller is about an aging hitman who finds himself facing off against a younger clone of himself. The visual effects are being done by Weta Digital. The cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, Linda Emond, Ralph Brown, and Theodora Miranne. I don't think this is groundbreaking nor will it change cinema, as they say, but I still hope this turns out good.

Here's the behind-the-scenes featurette for Ang Lee's Gemini Man, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Ang Lee's Gemini Man here, to view the original reveal again.

Henry Brogen (Will Smith), an aging assassin attempting to exit his career, finds himself going against a younger clone of himself who can predict his every move. Gemini Man is directed by acclaimed Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee, director of many great films including The Wedding Banquet, Sense and Sensibility, The Ice Storm, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Hulk, Brokeback Mountain, Lust, Caution, Life of Pi, Taking Woodstock, and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk previously. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray, Jonathan Hensleigh, Andrew Niccol, Stephen J. Rivele, Christopher Wilkinson, and David Benioff; from an original concept created by Darren Lemke. Featuring visual effects by Weta Digital. Paramount will release Ang Lee's Gemini Man in theaters everywhere starting October 11th, 2019 this fall. View the first trailer.