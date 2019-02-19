New Featurette About Taron Egerton Playing Elton John in 'Rocketman'

"All we can do is give our heartfelt interpretation of his life and his music…" Paramount has debuted a new featurette for Rocketman, the upcoming biopic about the life of famed musician Elton John, as played by Taron Egerton. The promo video explains that it's actually Taron singing the songs in the film, and even Elton was impressed by him. This is the latest film made by Dexter Fletcher (Sunshine on Leith, Eddie the Eagle, Bohemian Rhapsody despite not being credited). Paramount seems to be capitalizing on Bohemian Rhapsody's success and preempting any discussion on whether Taron is worthy enough for the role. The full cast includes Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, as well as Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden, Steven Mackintosh, and Gemma Jones. There's another trailer out later this week to build the hype even more.

Here's the new featurette (+ poster) for Dexter Fletcher's Rocketman, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Fletcher's Rocketman here, to see a bit more footage.

An epic musical fantasy. An uncensored human story. The story of Elton John's (Taron Egerton) life, from his early years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell). Rocketman is directed by English actor-turned-filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, director of the films Wild Bill, Sunshine on Leith, and Eddie the Eagle previously. The screenplay is written by Lee Hall. The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Elton John, Lawrence Bender, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, and David Reid; exec produced by Peter Schlessel & Lauren Selig. Paramount will debut Rocketman in theaters nationwide starting on May 31st coming up this summer. Who's excited?