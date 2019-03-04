New Full-Length Trailer for DC's 'Shazam!' Movie Starring Zachary Levi

"His name is…! Captain Sparkle Fingers." Warner Bros has finally debuted the full-length second trailer for the Shazam! movie, based on the DC Comics character. The first teaser trailer debuted last summer during Comic-Con, and we haven't seen much since then except for a promo spot on TV. With only one month to go until release, they're dropping a last minute look and it's a good one. Worth the wait, I'd say. Zachary Levi stars as Shazam, and the full cast includes Asher Angel playing Billy Batson, plus Mark Strong as the Super-Villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, and Djimon Hounsou. Looks like the VFX still need some polishing, but overall seems like it's going to be a super fun movie. I dig the little Batman reference, and music choice.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for David F. Sandberg's Shazam!, direct from WB's YouTube:

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—Shazam!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong). Shazam! is directed by Swedish filmmaker David F. Sandberg, director of the horror films Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation previously. The screenplay is written by Henry Gayden, from a story by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. Based on the DC Comics character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Warner Bros will release DC's Shazam! in theaters everywhere starting on April 5th, 2019.