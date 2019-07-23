New Full-Length US Trailer for Epic Adventure 'Playmobil: The Movie'

"There's no chance or danger, or anything, right?" STX Entertainment has debuted a new full US trailer for Playmobil: The Movie, based on the line of mini-figure toys from Europe (that aren't Lego but look a lot like Lego). We've already featured a few other international trailers before this one, but the more they show from the movie, the worse it looks. Extremely cheesy and overloaded with rip-off comedy. Here's how they pitch it: "Packed with humor and excitement the film combines endearing and hilarious characters, thrilling adventure and breathtaking scenery in this original, animated heart-warming tale." Featuring the voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor, and Daniel Radcliffe as Rex Dasher. I don't even know how they got this voice cast, but they got them and it doesn't seem to make much of a difference. It still looks terrible. But maybe it's just not for me.

Here's the full US trailer (+ new poster) for Lino DiSalvo's Playmobil: The Movie, direct from YouTube:

When her younger brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil, unprepared Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends -- the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother (Meghan Trainor) and many more. Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything if you believe in yourself. Playmobil: The Movie is directed by American animator / filmmaker Lino DiSlavo, making his feature directorial debut after working as a supervising animator at Disney for years, including on Bolt, Tangled, and Frozen. The screenplay is by Blaise Hemingway and Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, based on a story by Lino DiSalvo. Global Road will release Playmobil in US theaters starting November 22nd, 2019 later this fall. Anyone?