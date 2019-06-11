New International Trailer for 'Angel Has Fallen' Starring Gerard Butler

"There's somebody else behind this! It wasn't me…" Lionsgate UK has unveiled another new international trailer for Angel Has Fallen, the action sequel follow up to Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen. The first US trailer dropped a few weeks back, this new one actually focuses more on the plot, surprisingly enough. Gerard Butler returns as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, who is framed once the President comes under attack, and must figure out what's really going on. Who is really behind all of this? The full cast includes Morgan Freeman as the President, along with Piper Perabo, Lance Reddick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tim Blake Nelson, Nick Nolte, Chris Browning, Danny Huston, and Michael Landes. I like the franchise recap at the beginning of the trailer, along with some better editing throughout. Fire it up.

Here's the first international trailer for Ric Roman Waugh's Angel Has Fallen, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official US trailer for Angel Has Fallen here, to see even more footage from this.

Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Butler) is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. Angel Has Fallen is directed by American filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh, a former stunt director, and now director of the films In the Shadows, Felon, Snitch, and Shot Caller previously. The screenplay is written by Katrin Benedikt, Robert Mark Kamen, and Creighton Rothenberger. Lionsgate will release Angel Has Fallen in theaters everywhere starting on August 23rd, 2019 later this summer. Anyone into this? Planning to see this one in theaters?