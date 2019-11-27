New International Trailer for Fox News Take Down Movie 'Bombshell'

"Will other women come forward?" Metropolitan Films from France has released a third (and likely final) trailer for the movie Bombshell, opening in US theaters later in December, coming up in just a few more weeks. This is the film about the few brave women who decide to take on Fox News boss Roger Ailes and the toxic male culture he presided over at the propaganda network. Based on the true story, the actual real-world scandal, and how it all went down. Early word so far about this movie is good, very good. Bombshell stars Charlize Theron as Megyn, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen, Margot Robbie as Kayla, plus John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney. Looks like an even more provocative, spunky Spotlight with a dash of The Big Short.

Here's the newest international trailer for Jay Roach's Bombshell, direct from Metropolitan's YouTube:

Based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time: Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Bombshell is directed by American filmmaker Jay Roach, director of the films Zoo Radio, Austin Powers Trilogy, Mystery Alaska, Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, Dinner for Schmucks, The Campaign, and Trumbo previously. The screenplay is written by Charles Randolph (Oscar-winning writer for The Interpreter, Love & Other Drugs, The Big Short). Produced by A.J. Dix, Aaron L. Gilbert, Robert Graf, Beth Kono, Charles Randolph, Margaret Riley, and Jay Roach. Lionsgate will be releasing Jay Roach's Bombshell in theaters everywhere starting on December 20th coming up this fall. Must watch film or not?