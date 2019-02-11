New Look at Disney's Live-Action 'Aladdin' Reveals Will Smith's Genie

"You really don't know who I am…?" Disney has debuted a new "Special Look" 60-second TV spot for their upcoming live-action take on Aladdin, directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur). This new Aladdin stars Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud as the "street urchin" Aladdin, who falls for the princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott. In addition, Will Smith plays the genie and we finally get a good look at him here in all his awkward blue splendor. Oh boy, get ready. The full cast includes Billy Magnussen, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, Numan Acar, and Navid Negahban. This updated take on the 1992 animated Disney classic will feature new songs by Alan Menken and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. The first teaser didn't show much and this trailer doesn't reveal much either, but at least we can now gawk and how weird Smith's genie looks.

Here's the latest "Special Look" TV spot for Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, direct from Disney's YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Guy Ritchie's Aladdin here, to rewatch the original tease.

When a street urchin (Mena Massoud) vies for the love of a beautiful princess (Naomi Scott), he uses a genie's magic power to make himself into a prince in order to marry her. A live-action retelling of the 1992 Disney film of the same name. Disney's Aladdin is directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, director of the films Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and its sequel A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword previously. The updated Aladdin screenplay is by John August, Vanessa Taylor, and Guy Ritchie; based on the original 1992 film written by Ron Clements & John Musker, Ted Elliott & Terry Rossio. Featuring new songs by Alan Menken and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney will release Guy Ritchie's Aladdin in theaters everywhere starting on May 24th, 2019 this summer. How does that look? Still excited for this?