New Official Trailer for 'The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson' Thriller

"It's him again, isn't it?" Quiver Distribution has revealed the official US trailer for an indie thriller titled The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, which is indeed about the exact stated listed in the title. This is director Daniel Farrands' follow-up to his other murder films: The Amityville Murders and The Haunting of Sharon Tate. This was actually once known as The Haunting of Nicole Brown Simpson before they changed the title. Inspired by true events, the film follows O.J. Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in the last days leading up to her tragic death on June 12th, 1994, as seen from her point of view. The film stars Mena Suvari as Nicole, with Drew Roy, Nick Stahl, Taryn Manning, & Agnes Bruckner. Maybe exploring this story is interesting to a few people, but there isn't much that I seriously care less about than this story.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Farrands' The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, on YouTube:

In 1994 Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were brutally murdered in her Los Angeles home by whom most believe to be O.J Simpson. But what role did Glen Rogers (Nick Stahl), also known as the Casanova Killer play in their death? The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is directed by American filmmaker Daniel Farrands, director of the films The Amityville Murders and The Haunting of Sharon Tate after working as a producer and TV director previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Arter. Produced by Eric Brenner, Daniel Farrands, and Lucas Jarach. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver will release The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 10th, 2020 next month. It's available to watch in the UK already. Interested?