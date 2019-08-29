New Official US Trailer for Wonderful 'Varda by Agnès' Documentary

"Three words are important to me: inspiration, creation, sharing." Janus Films has debuted a new official US trailer for the wonderful, inspiring cinema documentary Varda by Agnès - the final film made by the iconic / the legendary Agnès Varda before she passed away earlier this year. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year to rave reviews (here's my own), and is being released as a feature doc along with a retrospective of all her films. An "unpredictable" doc from a fascinating storyteller, Varda by Agnès sheds light on her experience as a director, bringing a personal insight to what she calls "cine-writing," traveling from Rue Daguerre in Paris to Los Angeles and Beijing. It's a lovely journey through her entire life/career, examining many of her films with conversations discussing her life as a storyteller. I said in my review: "it's utterly delightful and endlessly inspiring to listen to her talk about cinema and to tell stories about her life."

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Agnès Varda's documentary Varda by Agnès, from Vimeo:

You can also watch the other full UK trailer for Varda by Agnès here, to see a bit more footage from this.

Agnès Varda – photographer, installation artist, and pioneer of the Nouvelle Vague, is an institution of French cinema. Whether in front of the camera or behind it, Agnès Varda was a one-of-a-kind visual storyteller who eschewed convention and prescribed approaches to drama. In Varda by Agnès — Varda's final film — she offers a personal insight into her oeuvre, using excerpts from her work to illustrate her unique artistic visions and ideas. Varda by Agnès was directed by the legendary Belgium-born filmmaker extraordinaire Agnes Varda; with additional work by Didier Rouget. Varda directed numerous doc films previously including Far from Vietnam, Daguerréotypes, Mur murs, The Young Girls Turn 25, The World of Jacques Demy, The Gleaners and I, The Beaches of Agnès, and Faces Places with JR. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and played at CPH:DOX and the Hong Kong Film Festival. Janus Films will release Varda by Agnès starting November 22nd at NYC's Lincoln Center, plus a retrospective.