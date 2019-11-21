New Promo Trailer + A Gorgeous Poster for 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

"Do all lovers feel they're inventing something?" Neon has released a new 30-sec promo trailer for Céline Sciamma's beloved Portrait of a Lady on Fire, to remind people of the release plans for this stunning French film. But they're switching up the original plan to play the awards season. The film will still open on December 6th, but only in New York and Los Angeles, for an exclusive "one-week run" to quality for the Oscars. Then Neon will wait for two months and re-open the film nationwide, in full wide release, on Friday, February 14th – Valentine's Day – only five days after the Oscars air. Set on an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the eighteenth century, a female painter is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a rebellious young woman. The two fall madly in love with each other. Noémie Merlant co-stars with Adèle Haenel, and a cast that includes Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino, Christel Baras, Armande Boulanger, Guy Delamarche, and Clément Bouyssou. This is an extra wait, but it will be well worth it when it is finally out in wide release in February. The painted poster by Akiko Stehrenberger (seen below) is also spectacular.

Here's the new promo trailer (+ poster) for Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire, from YouTube:

You can still watch the international trailer for Portrait of a Lady on Fire here, or the full US trailer here.

Brittany, France, in 1760. Marianne, a painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young lady who has just left the convent. Héloïse is a reluctant bride to be and Marianne must paint her without her knowing. She observes her by day and secretly paints her at night. Intimacy and attraction grow strong between the two women as they share Héloïse’s first and last moments of freedom, all whilst Marianne paints the portrait that will end it all. Portrait of a Lady on Fire, also known as Portrait de la jeune fille en feu in French, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Céline Sciamma, director of the films Water Lilies, Tomboy, and Girlhood previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and will also play at the Toronto and New York Film Festivals coming up soon. Neon will then release Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire in select US theaters starting December 6th, 2019 later this fall. The film also opens in Australia in December, plus most of Europe in November. Read our review.