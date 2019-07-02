New Red Band Trailer for Tokyo Gangster Film 'She's Just a Shadow'

"Please take me away from this horrible life…" Breaking Glass Pictures has released a totally crazy new red band trailer for the "arthouse thriller" titled She's Just a Shadow set in Tokyo. This "modern, dreamlike take on the gangster genre" is an action-packed story about "a matriarchal crime family engaged in a vicious gang war. A deranged killer is leaving his victims on railroad tracks all over Tokyo, and the only thing more dangerous than him is the vicious love triangle within the family itself." Three stories and characters collide in this Japanese gangster flick. Starring Tao Okamoto, Haruka Abe, Mercedes Maxwell, Haruna Ayane, Noriko Arai, plus musician Kihiro, and Kentez Asaka. This is the most red band trailer you'll probably see all year, packed with blood and gore and nudity and violence and so much insanity. Watch out.

Here's the new red band trailer for Adam Sherman's She's Just a Shadow, direct from BGP's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Sherman's She's Just a Shadow here, for even more footage.

A beautiful Japanese madam and her ladies. A deranged, drug-addled Tokyo gangster and his crew. A sadistic serial killer on the loose. The intersection of these stories, and the interior world of the characters, plays out against a dreamlike backdrop of ultraviolence and orgiastic sex, as everyone tries futilely to rewrite their futures and cheat death. She's Just a Shadow is written and directed by filmmaker Adam Sherman, director of the films Happiness Runs and Crazy Eyes previously. Produced by Adam Sherman & Brian Kobo. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere yet. Breaking Glass Pictures will release Sherman's She's Just a Shadow in select US theaters starting on July 16th this summer. Anyone intrigued?