New Trailer for 4K Re-Release of 1968 Drag Pageant Doc 'The Queen'

"I am beautiful, and I know I’m beautiful." Kino Lorber Repertory has released an official trailer for the 4K re-release of a 1968 documentary titled The Queen, taking audiences to one of New York City's infamous drag queen beauty pageants. Jack is 24, sometimes he's a drag queen named Sabrina. In 1967, as Sabrina, he's the mistress of ceremonies at a national drag queen contest in New York. Jack introduces us to Richard, who becomes Jack's protégé. As Miss Harlow, Richard enters the contest. One of his principal competitors is Miss Crystal, who's from Manhattan. Who will win the crown? You can spot Andy Warhol as one of the judges. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1968, and a number of other drag films have been made since then, including Paris Is Burning and the indie film Tucked most recently. This looks delectable.

Here's the new 4K re-release trailer for Frank Simon's documentary The Queen, direct from YouTube:

Decades before Paris Is Burning and Rupaul's Drag Race, this ground-breaking documentary about the 1967 Miss All-America Camp Beauty Pageant introduced competitive drag to the world, along with LGBT icon and activist Flawless Sabrina. The camera goes behind the scenes, recording the rehearsals leading up to the contest, the conversations in the dressing room (about draft boards, sexual identity, sex-change operations, and being a drag queen), and the jealousies that emerge before and after the competition. Watch for Andy Warhol one of the pageant’s judge. The Queen is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Frank Simon, who went on to direct a few other docs including Polanski Meets Macbeth and Weekend of a Champion. The film was first released in US theaters in 1968, and was released in Denmark under the title Mister Queen. Kino Lorber will re-release the new 4K restoration of The Queen starting on June 28th this summer - also the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. For more info, visit Kino Lorber's official website.