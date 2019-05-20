Official Trailer for 4K Re-Release of Oliver Stone's 'The Doors' Movie

"I'm the poet, and you're my muse." Studiocanal UK has debuted a new trailer for the 4K restored re-release of the rock biopic classic The Doors, made by Oliver Stone and first released in 1991. The movie follows Jim Morrison from his days as a film student to his death in Paris. With a tour-de-force performance by Val Kilmer, who did his own singing. Stone crafted a "psychedelic and powerful musical portrait that brilliantly captured the furious energy of the 60s" and the myth of The Doors' iconic front man, Jim Morrison - whose music shaped an era. This new release, titled The Doors: The Final Cut, was supervised by Oliver Stone and remastered in Dolby Atmos. It will "take audiences back in time, into the world and sound of the psychedelic 60s." Also starring Meg Ryan, Kyle MacLachlan, Frank Whaley, Kevin Dillon, Michael Wincott, and Michael Madsen. There's no better time than now to catch up with this rock classic. Drop in & enjoy.

Here's the new restoration trailer (+ original poster) for Oliver Stone's The Doors, direct from YouTube:

Back in 1991, Oliver Stone crafted a psychedelic and powerful musical portrait that brilliantly captured the furious energy of the '60s and the myth of The Doors' iconic front man, Jim Morrison -- whose music shaped an era. The story of the famous and influential 1960s rock band The Doors and its lead singer and composer, Jim Morrison (Kilmer), from his days as a UCLA film student in Los Angeles, to his untimely death in Paris, France at age 27 in 1971. The Doors is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Oliver Stone, made two years after Born on the Fourth of July and also released the same year as his JFK film. It originally opened in the US in early 1991, hitting theaters on March 1st. This 4K restoration is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Studiocanal + Sony will re-release this new 4K version of The Doors: The Final Cut on Blu-ray later this summer, in addition to a few special theatrical screenings. Any big fans?