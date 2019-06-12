New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Buster Keaton Classic 'The General'

Orson Welles: "The greatest comedy ever made, the greatest Civil War film ever made, and perhaps the greatest film ever made." Cohen Media Group has debuted an official trailer for the 4K restoration of the classic comedy The General, made by and starring Buster Keaton. "Many critics consider The General to be the last great comedy of the silent era, and it consistently ranks as one of the greatest comedies of all time on international critics' polls." Cohen Media has been restoring and re-releasing many of Keaton's classic films, and it's exciting to see something from 1927 restored from the original work all the way to 4K. That's an immense clarity that even the original audiences didn't have back in the 1920s. In The General, Keaton plays a Confederate train engineer who single-handedly pursues his beloved locomotive ("The General") when Union spies steal it. If you still haven't seen it, it's always the right time to see a Buster Keaton classic.

Here's the new trailer for the 4K restoration of Buster Keaton's The General, direct from CMG's YouTube:

Set during the Civil War and based on a true incident, the film is also an authentic looking period piece, bringing the scope and realism of Matthew Brady-like images to brilliant life. The title refers not to Buster Keaton’s character, but to his engine – "The General" – which figures prominently in one of the most harrowing and hilarious chase scenes ever filmed. Keaton portrays the engineer Johnnie Gray, who is rejected by the Confederate Army and then suffers the further humiliation of his girlfriend’s (Marion Mack) thinking him a coward. When a small band of Union soldiers penetrate far beyond Confederate lines to steal his locomotive, Johnnie Gray sets off in hot pursuit; seven of the film's eight reels (are) devoted to the chase, with its orchestration of thrills and comedy. Keaton shot the film on the narrow railways of Oregon and used less than 50 titles to explain the whole story. Buster Keaton's The General was first released in theaters in 1927. Cohen Media Group has been restoring all of Keaton's original films and re-releasing them to theaters. This one is also available on Blu-Ray and in a few cinemas. Your favorite?