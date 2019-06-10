New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Nicolas Roeg's Film 'Don't Look Now'

"She's trying to get in touch with us…! She's trying to warn us." Studiocanal UK has debuted a brand new trailer for the re-release of a 4K restoration of Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now, first released in late 1973. This highly acclaimed horror thriller is regarded as one of Edgar Wright's all-time favorite films, and one of the best British films ever made. In the film, Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie star as a married couple grieving the recent death of their young daughter who travel to Venice, where they meet two elderly sisters, one of whom is psychic and brings a warning from beyond. The cast includes Hilary Mason, Clelia Matania, Massimo Serato, and Renato Scarpa. This trailer makes this film look better than ever. And if you've heard about it but have still never seen it, now is the time to finally catch up with and experience this unsettling horror masterpiece. There's also a new poster created by Jeremy Enecio. Check it out below.

Here's the new UK trailer for the 4K restoration of Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now, found on YouTube:

Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie star in Nicolas Roeg’s brilliantly atmospheric adaptation of the short story by Daphne du Maurier. Following the death of their daughter, John & Laura Baxter travel to Venice where he is to oversee the restoration of an old church. Here they encounter a pair of elderly sisters: one of them a blind psychic who claims to have been in communication with the couple’s dead child. Whilst Laura is intrigued John resists the idea, despite the possibility that he is having his own visions that threaten to put his life in danger. Genuinely unsettling, Don't Look Now is widely acknowledged as perhaps Roeg’s finest film and one of the best British films ever made. Don't Look Now was British filmmaker Nicolas Roeg's third feature, following Performance and Walkabout. With a screenplay by Alan Scott and Chris Bryant. This film first opened in theaters in the UK and US in late 1973. Studiocanal will re-release Roeg's Don't Look Now in 4K in UK cinemas starting July 5th, then on Blu-ray this summer. No US re-release yet.