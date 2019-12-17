New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Steven Soderbergh's Film 'The Limey'

"Tell me about Jenny!" A new trailer has launched for the 4K restoration, 20th anniversary re-release of one of Steven Soderbergh's forgotten early films called The Limey. This "pulp revenge" tale is about a volatile, dangerous Englishman who goes to Los Angeles to find the man he considers responsible for his daughter's death. Not many are familiar with it, released in 1999 after premiering in Cannes. It was Soderbergh's 8th feature film that he directed right after Out of Sight, and right before Erin Brockovich, in the midst of his comeback years. Starring Terrance Stamp, and Lesley Ann Warren, Luis Guzmán, Barry Newman, Joe Dallessandro, Nicky Katt, plus Peter Fonda. "Edited by frequent Soderbergh collaborator Sarah Flack with a constantly surprising and jagged rhythm, and superbly acted by its ensemble cast, The Limey endures as a seminal work of American film modernism and a love letter to the art cinema of the sixties." You can also read a new interview with Terrance Stamp here discussing making this film and the re-release.

Here's the new trailer for the 4K restoration of Steven Soderbergh's The Limey, direct from YouTube:

Description direct from Film at Lincoln Center: "In Steven Soderbergh’s radical, fragmentary take on the film noir, a British criminal (Terence Stamp) gets out of prison and promptly heads to sunny Los Angeles to hunt down the man (Peter Fonda) responsible for the death of his daughter; along the way he’s assisted by a fellow ex-con (Luis Guzmán) and encounters an aging movie star (Lesley Ann Warren). What begins as a seemingly straightforward tale of revenge splinters into a meditation on cultural dislocation, an elegy for fatherhood, and an investigation into the nature of memory." The Limey is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, from a screenplay written by Lem Dobbs (Kafka, Dark City, Haywire). The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, then at the Toronto Film Festival, and was released later in 1999. This special 20th anniversary 4K restoration of The Limey is headed to VOD/Blu-ray, but will screen at special showings in NYC. For ticket info, visit Film at Lincoln Center's website. Any big fans of this one?