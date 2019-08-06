New Trailer for 70th Anniversary Re-Release of Reed's 'The Third Man'

"You never should've gone to the police, you know." Studiocanal UK has debuted a brand new trailer for the 70th anniversary re-release of the film noir classic The Third Man. Directed by Carol Reed (The Fallen Idol, Oliver!) from an original script by Graham Greene, and first released in 1949, this film has gone on to become known as one of the most iconic mystery thrillers ever made. In the film, Pulp novelist Holly Martins travels to shadowy, postwar Vienna, only to find himself investigating the mysterious death of an old friend, Harry Lime. Orson Welles stars as Harry Lime, with Joseph Cotten, Alida Valli, Trevor Howard, Bernard Lee, Paul Hörbiger, and Ernst Deutsch. The B&W film is getting re-released in UK cinemas this September, but we haven't heard about anything in the US yet (check Fathom Events). We also featured a new trailer for the 4K re-release of The Third Man a few years ago. More the better, right? Enjoy.

Here's the new UK trailer for the 70th anniversary of Carol Reed's The Third Man, direct from YouTube:

The Third Man stars Joseph Cotten as Holly Martins, a naïve writer of pulp westerns, who arrives in a bombed-out, post-war Vienna to meet his childhood friend Harry Lime (Orson Welles), only to find that Lime has apparently been killed in a suspicious accident. Martins, too curious for his own good, hears contradictory stories about the circumstances of Lime’s death, and as witnesses begin to disappear he soon finds himself chased by unknown assailants. Complicating matters are the sardonic Major Calloway (Trevor Howard), head of British forces, and Lime's stage actress mistress, Anna Schmidt (Alida Valli). Will Martin’s curiosity lead him to discover things about his old friend that he'd rather not know? Carol Reed's The Third Man first opened in the UK in late 1949, after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. It then opened in the US in early 1950. Studiocanal UK will re-release the film noir classic back in UK cinemas starting September 29th with a special event Q&A showing on September 1st. More info available here.