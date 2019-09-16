New Trailer for Animated Adventure Movie 'Racetime' from Canada

"I demand a rematch!" Viva Kids has debuted an official trailer for Racetime, an animated adventure film from Canada. "A spectacular sled race through the village" is the pitch and pretty much the entire synopsis. Frankie-Four-Eyes and his team, including Sophie as the driver, take on the newcomers: the mysterious and conceited Zac and his athletic cousin Charly. This is a sequel to another animated film called Snowtime, first released in 2015. That one was about a snowball fight, this new one is about a sled race. And they both look awful, like made-for-TV morning cartoons junk. Which is totally fine if that's where this was playing, but it's coming to theaters? Maybe kids will enjoy. The voice cast includes Lucinda Davis, Noel Fisher, Angela Galuppo, Dawn Ford, and Todd Fennell. If you're curious about it anyway, check out the trailer below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ original poster) for Benoît Godbout's Racetime, direct from YouTube:

Ready, Set, Snow. Frankie and Sophie challenge newcomers Zac and Charlie to an epic sled race, only to break down right before the finish line. Convinced that Zac cheated, Frankie demands a rematch and raises the stakes by betting his team's clubhouse. Frankie and the gang build a spectacular new race track and the stage is set for the biggest race of the season. Racetime is directed by animation filmmaker Benoît Godbout, making his first feature film after directing eps of "Snowsnaps" and "Codename: The Boy" for TV previously. Co-directed by François Brisson and Jean-François Pouliot. The screenplay is written by Maxime Landry, Claude Landry, Paul Risacher. The film already opened in Quebec, Canada late last year. Viva Kids will debut Godbout's Racetime movie direct-to-VOD starting on November 5th this fall. Thoughts on this?