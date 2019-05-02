New Trailer for 'Avalanche' Starring Stelio Savante & Autumn Withers

"Why do you always take his side?" Indie Rights has released a new official trailer for a relationship drama titled Avalanche, which has been confirmed for a release this year. From writer & director Todd L. Green, the film is about a librarian, his wife, and her lover who become trapped in a house together and are forced to deal with the fallout of their indiscretions. This stars Stelio Savante, Autumn Withers, and Gideon Emery in the three lead roles. We featured the first trailer last year, but now that it has distribution they've pulled that and replaced it with another trailer. This looks super low budget, and still feels like a stage play more than a feature film, but hopefully it has enough intriguing relationship drama to pull some viewers in.

Here's the newest official trailer (+ original poster) for Todd L. Green's Avalanche, direct from YouTube:

Avalanche tells the story of a librarian (Stelio Savante), his wife (Autumn Withers) and her lover (Gideon Emery) who, after becoming trapped in a big house together, must navigate the chaotic fallout of their indiscretions. Featuring cinematography by Sharad Kant Patel, the dark comedy was filmed in Houston, Texas and is being brought to the screen by Willoughby Movie Company, in association with Lucky Otter Productions. Avalanche is both written and directed by American filmmaker Todd L. Green, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films. This premiered at the Manhattan Film Festival and North Hollywood Cinefest last year. Indie Rights will release Green's Avalanche in select theaters + VOD this year.