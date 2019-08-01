New Trailer for Coppola's 'Apocalypse Now: Final Cut' 4K Re-Release

"You either surf or fight. That clear?" Lionsgate has debuted a new US trailer for the re-release of Francis Ford Coppola's iconic war movie classic Apocalypse Now. This "final" version is called Apocalypse Now: Final Cut and runs a total of 183 minutes. Restored from the original negative for the first time ever, this is Coppola's "most realized version of the film," which was nominated for eight Academy Awards. Coppola's "visually dazzling masterpiece is a surreal, hallucinatory, epic tragedy about the horror of the Vietnam War. A U.S. Army Intelligence officer is sent on a bizarre river journey deep into the jungle to assassinate Colonel Kurtz, a renegade Green Beret who uses primitive tribesmen to wage his own war." The film stars Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen, Dennis Hopper, Laurence Fishburne, & Harrison Ford. This has already been showing in Europe this summer, and will play briefly in US theaters in a few weeks. Final Cut "will be shown in the optimum way Francis has always meant for it to be seen." How does it look?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now: Final Cut, on YouTube:

A U.S. Army officer serving in Vietnam is tasked with assassinating a renegade Special Forces Colonel who sees himself as a god. Restored from the original negative for the first time ever in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary, Apocalypse Now: Final Cut is Coppola’s most realized version of the film, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, won three Golden Globes (Best Original Score, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor, 1980), and is one of AFI's Top 100 films. Experience Coppola's spectacular cinematic masterpiece the way it was intended. According to Francis, "It's my favorite version because I feel the first one we released was clipped too short and REDUX is a little too long. This one is 'just right.'" Apocalypse Now was directed by American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, and first opened in August of 1979 after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. Lionsgate will release the Final Cut in select theaters for two nights only: August 15th and August 18th. Then it arrives on VOD and 4K Blu-ray to own forever.