New Trailer for David Charles Rodrigues' 'Gay Chorus Deep South' Doc

"Every person that we do meet has an interaction that changes them." MTV has unveiled an official full-length trailer for the uplifting documentary Gay Chorus Deep South, made by filmmaker David Charles Rodrigues. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and we also featured a teaser trailer when it was known as the first ever "Airbnb Production". Now it seems to have switched to a "Sheila Nevins / MTV Documentary Film", the first ever MTV Doc release. Gay Chorus Deep South is about, as the title says, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus following them as they embark upon a tour of the American Deep South. Many members will be going back to the communities they once fled, confronting prejudices and pain from their past. This has been winning numerous Audience Awards at multiple festivals throughout the year, including at the Tribeca & Berkshire Film Festivals. This looks like a very inspiring, empowering film.

Here's the full official trailer for David Charles Rodrigues' doc Gay Chorus Deep South, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for the Gay Chorus Deep South doc here, for the original reveal.

Led by Gay Chorus Conductor Dr. Tim Seelig and joined by The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir; the tour brings a message of music, love and acceptance to communities and individuals confronting intolerance. Over 300 singers travelled from Mississippi to Tennessee throughout the Carolinas and over the bridge in Selma. They performed in churches, community centers and concert halls in hopes of uniting us in a time of difference. The journey also challenges Tim and other members who fled the South to confront their own fears, pain and prejudices on a journey towards reconciliation. The conversations and connections that emerge offer a glimpse of a less divided America, where the things that divide us—faith, politics, sexual identity—are set aside by the soaring power of music, humanity and a little drag. Gay Chorus Deep South is directed by Greek-American-Brazilian doc filmmaker David Charles Rodrigues, making his feature directorial debut with this. Produced by Airbnb. This premiered at the Tribeca and Montclair Film Festivals this year. MTV releases Gay Chorus Deep South in select theaters on November 1st. Follow @gcds_film.