MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for Elephant Rescue Film 'Saving Flora' with Jenna Ortega

by
June 3, 2019
Source: YouTube

Saving Flora Trailer

"Aren't you going to ask me why I'm traveling with an elephant?" Synkronized has debuted the trailer for an indie drama titled Saving Flora, which premiered at a few small film festivals last year. Saving Flora is a family film about a circus elephant named Flora who can no longer perform her tricks. But before she's put down, the circus owner's daughter runs away with the elephant and goes on an adventure trying to save her. Starring Jenna Ortega (from "Jane the Virgin", "You") along with David Arquette, Martin Martinez, Tom Arnold, Rhea Perlman, Leonor Varela, and Galen Howard. This has an unexpected intensely vibrant look to it, which thankfully softens up once they leave the circus. It might be charming? Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Mark Drury Taylor's Saving Flora, direct from YouTube:

Saving Flora Poster

Saving Flora Poster

Flora is a circus elephant who can no longer perform her tricks. The night before she’s scheduled to be euthanized, the circus owner’s 14-year old daughter, Dawn, sneaks Flora from the circus. All that stands between them and the safety of the elephant preserve is two hundred kilometers of woods, one raging river, two elephant hunters and the fear of not making it. Saving Flora is directed by filmmaker Mark Drury Taylor, a commercials director making his feature debut with this film. The screenplay is written by David Moss and Mark Drury Taylor. It premiered at the Southampton Film Festival last year. Synkronized will release Drury Taylor's Saving Flora in select theaters starting June 14th this month. Anyone curious?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net