New Trailer for Elephant Rescue Film 'Saving Flora' with Jenna Ortega

"Aren't you going to ask me why I'm traveling with an elephant?" Synkronized has debuted the trailer for an indie drama titled Saving Flora, which premiered at a few small film festivals last year. Saving Flora is a family film about a circus elephant named Flora who can no longer perform her tricks. But before she's put down, the circus owner's daughter runs away with the elephant and goes on an adventure trying to save her. Starring Jenna Ortega (from "Jane the Virgin", "You") along with David Arquette, Martin Martinez, Tom Arnold, Rhea Perlman, Leonor Varela, and Galen Howard. This has an unexpected intensely vibrant look to it, which thankfully softens up once they leave the circus. It might be charming? Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Mark Drury Taylor's Saving Flora, direct from YouTube:

Flora is a circus elephant who can no longer perform her tricks. The night before she’s scheduled to be euthanized, the circus owner’s 14-year old daughter, Dawn, sneaks Flora from the circus. All that stands between them and the safety of the elephant preserve is two hundred kilometers of woods, one raging river, two elephant hunters and the fear of not making it. Saving Flora is directed by filmmaker Mark Drury Taylor, a commercials director making his feature debut with this film. The screenplay is written by David Moss and Mark Drury Taylor. It premiered at the Southampton Film Festival last year. Synkronized will release Drury Taylor's Saving Flora in select theaters starting June 14th this month. Anyone curious?