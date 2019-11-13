Full Trailer for Emotional, Intimate Documentary Film 'After Parkland'

"How do you make sense of the senseless?" Kino Lorber & ABC Docs have debuted an official trailer for the documentary film After Parkland, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. In the aftermath of the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead, filmmakers Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman traveled to Parkland and began filming with students who endured gunfire and the parents who lost their children in the crosshairs. After Parkland is an intimate chronicle of various families as they navigate their way through the unthinkable; reckoning with unexpected loss, journeying through grief, and searching for new meaning. Follows in the footsteps of the documentary Newtown, taking a raw, heartfelt, truthful look at how a community moves on after such horrible tragedies.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Emily Taguchi & Jake Lefferman's doc After Parkland, from YouTube:

After Parkland tells the intimate and moving story of families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School navigating their way through grief, and searching for new meaning in the immediate days, weeks and months after the Parkland shooting that left 17 dead. Directors Emily Taguchi & Jake Lefferman traveled to Parkland, Florida with producer Stephanie Wash and began filming with students who endured gunfire and the parents who lost their children in the crosshairs. Filming throughout the spring, summer and fall, the verité documentary chronicles the private journeys of these families as they navigated the unthinkable and rose to challenge the nation to end gun violence. After Parkland is co-directed by doc filmmakers Emily Taguchi (of The Unforgotten War) & Jake Lefferman (making his feature debut), both of projects for ABC previously. Produced by Jeanmarie Condon and Steven Baker. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Kino Lorber releases After Parkland in select theaters starting November 29th.