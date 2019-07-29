Drew Fonteiro in New Trailer for Flipped Ghost Story 'Every Time I Die'

"It's okay! This has happened before." Gravitas has debuted a new trailer for the indie horror film Every Time I Die, which premiered at the Cinquest Film Festival earlier this year. We originally featured a trailer back then, but the film is opening in just a few weeks and they've cooked up another one to watch. The film is a twisted time loop thriller, about a disturbed young man with a mysterious past whose tragic death is just the beginning of his troubles. The big flip with this is that it's told from the perspective of a guy who's dead but appears inside other people, and tries to stop his killer from striking again. Drew Fonteiro stars, with an indie cast including Marc Menchaca, Lia Johnson, Michelle Macedo, and Melissa Macedo. This looks like a cool twist on the usual murder mystery horror films, and it seems like it might be worth a watch.

Here's the latest official trailer (+ poster) for Robi Michael's Every Time I Die, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first promo trailer for Michael's Every Time I Die here, to see even more footage.

When Sam (Drew Fonteiro) is murdered in a remote lake, his consciousness begins to travel through the bodies of his friends in an effort to protect them from his killer. This dark passage leads him on a greater journey - discovering his own true identity. Every Time I Die is directed by filmmaker Robi Michael, an editor and producer now making his feature directorial debut with this feature after directing a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Gal Katzir and Robi Michael. This initially premiered at the 2019 Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival earlier this year. Gravitas Ventures will debut Michael's Every Time I Die in select theaters + on VOD starting August 9th coming up soon. Who wants to watch this film?