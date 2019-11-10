New Trailer for Indie Docu-Fictional Diptych 'Feast of the Epiphany'

"Eminently pleasurable to watch." NYC's Museum of the Moving Image has debuted an official trailer for an indie film titled Feast of the Epiphany, described as a "formally ingenious docu-fictional diptych" about the aspects of day-to-day existence and the importance food plays into our lives. This initially premiered at BAMcinemaFest last year, playing at a few small festivals, only now getting a NYC debut at MoMI coming up soon. Feast of the Epiphany is the first Reverse Shot film production, made by Michael Koresky, Jeff Reichert, and Farihah Zaman. An "uncommonly sensitive, unified rumination on the ways people form and choose communities, collaborations, and support groups in the face of hardship, labor, and loss." I wish this trailer gave us a better taste of what to expect, as there's not much here that's compelling. Take a look below.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Koresky & Reichert & Zaman's Feast of the Epiphany, from YouTube:

On a weekend day like any other, the simple but lovingly prepared meal a young woman makes for friends takes on unexpected significance. Culinary revelry turns to meditations on mortality, and the tiniest, hard-won gesture of goodness comes from an unexpected party. Night turns to day, and viewers are taken somewhere else entirely ― albeit with a lingering dissolve of emotions, ideas, and grace… Feast of the Epiphany is co-directed by filmmakers Michael Koresky (feature directorial debut after a few shorts) & Jeff Reichert (of docs including Gerrymandering, Remote Area Medical, and This Time Next Year) & Farihah Zaman (of docs including Remote Area Medical, and This Time Next Year). The screenplay is written by Michael Koresky. Produced by Caitlin Mae Burke, Jeff Reichert, Farihah Zaman. The indie film will be screening at the Museum of Moving Image starting on November 29th for a few weeks. Interested?