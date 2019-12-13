New Trailer for James Ivory's 'The Europeans' Restoration Re-Release

"I want you to make me a promise: not to get excited." Cohen Media Group & Cohen Film Collection have debuted an official trailer for a 2K restoration re-release of the classic 1979 film The Europeans, the first in James Ivory's Henry James triptych. Set in the fall of 1850, a few miles outside Boston. The household of the dour Mr. Wentworth receives two unannounced visitors from Europe, Eugenia and Felix, the daughter and son of his half sister. The film deals with "the social and moral clashes between the New World and the Continent." This first premiered at the 1979 Cannes Film Festival, and went on to earn one Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design. The costume design and its production design "solidified the 'state-of-the-art' (and impeccably researched) period trappings that have since become synonymous with Merchant Ivory." Starring Lee Remick, Robin Ellis, Wesley Addy, and Tim Choate. Enjoy the new trailer below.

Here's the new restoration trailer (+ poster) for James Ivory's The Europeans, from Cohen's YouTube:

In this delightfully droll Henry James adaptation, the lives and routines of the puritanical Wentworths of New England are upended by the not-so-welcome arrival of their European cousins one particularly golden autumn. Lee Remick shines as the snooty and calculating Eugenia, a Baroness whose marriage to a German prince is on the fritz—meanwhile her dapper brother Felix has his eye on one of the Wentworth daughters. Boasting a characteristically witty script by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala (A Room with a View), the first in Merchant Ivory's Henry James triptych explores the social and moral clashes between the New World and the Continent. The Europeans is directed by American filmmaker James Ivory, adapted from Henry James' novel by screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. It first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1979, then opened in cinemas later that year. Cohen Media Group will re-release The Europeans in NY & LA only starting December 20th this month. For more info on the release, visit Cohen Film Collection.