New Trailer for Quebecois Indie 'We're Still Together' About Friends

"The compassion of Klein's filmmaking rings true." Outsider Pictures and Strand Releasing has debuted a new trailer for We're Still Together, an indie drama from Montreal that originally debuted at festivals back in 2016. It's just now getting a direct-to-VOD release in the US after years of playing at festivals but no official release. The film is about an unlikely friendship between two lonely individuals - a manic single dad, and an overweight kid who can't get along with anyone. Starring Jesse Camacho and Joey Klein, with Brielle Robillard and Eve Harlow. This won the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Film at the New Hampshire Film Festival in 2016, and a few ACTRA Montreal Awards for the two lead performances. This looks heartbreakingly honest and moving, a film about how we all have issues yet friendship makes up for it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jesse Noah Klein's We're Still Together, direct from YouTube:

Chris (Jesse Camacho) can't get along with anyone. When he's attacked in the street Bobby (Joey Klein), a manic single dad, jumps in. The two set out into the Montreal night together crashing parties, meeting girls, and eventually seeing Bobby's estranged daughter - Chris soon discovers that the underside to Bobby's charm is a self-destructive streak. Over the course of the night, as they come to know each other they try not to lose themselves. We're Still Together is directed by Montreal-born filmmaker Jesse Noah Klein, director of the film Shadowboxing previously. He's now based in Austin, TX and is currently filming his next film Like a House on Fire. This originally premiered at the Karlovy Vary and Calgary Film Festivals in 2016, and played at other fests in 2017. Strand Releasing is finally debuting Klein's We're Still Together in direct-to-DVD & VOD on September 10th, 2019 later this year. For more info, visit the official website.