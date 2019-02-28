New Trailer for Restored French Comedy 'Get Out Your Handkerchiefs'

"All that matters is that my wife is happy." Cohen Media Group has debuted an amusing trailer for their upcoming re-release of the French film Get Out Your Handkerchiefs, originally titled Préparez vos mouchoirs, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 1979. The somewhat absurd comedy is about a worried husband who tries to find a lover for his depressed wife, but she falls in love with a bullied thirteen-year-old math prodigy and wants to have the boy's baby. Yeah, sounds very kinky, and very French. Starring Carole Laure, Gérard Depardieu, and Patrick Dewaere. The 35mm film has been restored to 2K (alas not 4K) and will get a small theatrical run beginning in New York in March. Looks like a fun watch.

Here's the restoration trailer (+ poster) for Bertrand Blier's Get Out Your Handkerchiefs, on YouTube:

A worried husband finds a lover for his depressed wife, but she falls in love with a bullied thirteen-year-old math prodigy and wants to have the boy's baby. Starring Gérard Depardieu, Patrick Dewaere, and Carole Laure, the film follows a love triangle between the characters that turns both more comedic and more emotional. Get Out Your Handkerchiefs was both written & directed by French filmmaker Bertrand Blier, his fourth feature film at the time it was made in 1978. The film went on to win the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1979, as well as the National Society of Film Critics top award for Best Picture. Cohen Media Group will release the 2K restoration of Blier's Get Out Your Handkerchiefs starting on March 15th at the Quad Cinema in NYC. For more info visit Cohen Media's website. Anyone interested?