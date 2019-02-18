New Trailer for Restored Re-Release of Munch's 'The Hours and Times'

"I found you an engaging and remarkable man, Brian." Oscilliscope Labs has debuted a new trailer for the restored re-release of The Hours and Times, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Christopher Munch. This played at the Toronto Film Festival in late 1991, then at the Sundance, Berlin, and Tokyo Film Festivals in 1992. The film has been restored from the original 35mm negative elements, and re-printed as fresh 4K DCP, which will be touring theatrically starting in March for those interested in catching this. The film is a fictionalized account of what may have happened when John Lennon and Brian Epstein went on holiday together to Barcelona in 1963. Starring Ian Hart as John Lennon (of The Beatles), and David Angus as Brian Epstein (manager of The Beatles). The film won numerous indie awards back in 1992, but never really got a chance to shine. Hopefully it will find a bigger audience with this re-release. Check it out.

Here's the new restoration trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Munch's The Hours and Times, on YouTube:

Munch's boldly original debut, The Hours and Times, is a fictional account of what might have happened in April of 1963, when John Lennon and Beatles manager Brian Epstein traveled to Barcelona for an extended weekend getaway. In the four days they spend together there, the suave Epstein (David Angus) and the provocative Lennon (Ian Hart in his first starring role) reflect on their lives, both private and professional, as they explore the unique bond they share. Munch’s sparse and intimate narrative, captured with exquisite black-and-white cinematography, is a thoughtful meditation on friendship and sexuality, crafted around a brief moment in the lives of two extremely well-known pop figures. The Hours and Times is both written and directed by American filmmaker Christopher Munch, his feature directorial debut. It was first released in 1992 after premiering at the Toronto and Sundance Film Festivals. Oscilloscope Labs will re-release The Hours and Times in US theaters starting March 1st (beginning in NYC) coming up soon.