Official Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Dark Encounter' from Carl Strathie

"Mom… the stars are moving." 4Digital Media has debuted an official trailer for an eerie, scary sci-fi thriller titled Dark Encounter, the latest film from UK filmmaker Carl Strathie (his feature debut was the high concept space thriller Solis from last year). Written & directed by Strathie, Dark Encounter is about a family who starts to notice strange things - lights, sounds, weird things in the woods. All of this begins a year after their young daughter went missing, and might answer the question of where she went. The film stars Laura Fraser, Mel Raido, Alice Lowe, Sid Phoenix, Grant Masters, Vincent Regan, and Spike White. This looks a bit like most other aliens-in-the-woods thrillers, but there is a quality that makes it stand out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Carl Strathie's Dark Encounter, direct from 4Digital's YouTube:

A year after Maisie Anderson mysteriously vanished, her family returns home from her memorial service only to be terrorized by strange lights in the sky, which may just hold the truth behind Maisie's disturbing disappearance. Dark Encounter is both written and directed by UK-based filmmaker Carl Strathie (visit his official website), his second feature film after making Solis previously, as well as a number of short films. Produced by Charlette Kilby, Alan Latham, and Carl Strathie. This premiered at FrightFest, and also played at the Fantasy Filmfest and Sitges Film Festival earlier this fall. 4Digital Media will release Strathie's Dark Encounter direct-to-VOD starting on January 7th, 2020 at the beginning of next year. Who's interested?