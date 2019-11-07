New Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Automation' About a Robot Gone Crazy

"I will not allow you to take away my purpose." Epic Pictures & Dread have debuted an official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Automation, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Garo Setian. This crazy, fun sci-fi plays on the fear that robots will turn on us with a story about a simple workplace robot that turns into a killing machine. The bot's name is Auto, of course, and he turns violent when he discovers that he will be replaced by a more efficient model. Starring (human actors) Elissa Dowling, Parry Shen, Graham Skipper, Sarah French, and "Scream Queen" Sadie Katz. The practical robot is cool, but this looks so terribly cheesy and bad in every other way, like it was made for SyFy TV and not cinemas. Have fun.

Here's the new official trailer (+ final poster) for Garo Setian's Automation, direct from YouTube:

When a prototype automated worker robot named Auto has proven successful on the night shift at Alert Insulation, plans are put in motion to replace almost all the human employees with the next generation of robots -- but to Auto's dismay, he is also to be replaced by the new and improved robots -- something he refuses to accept, and takes murderous action to prevent. Automation is directed by award-winning filmmaker Garo Setian (who also produced and edited this film), making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Rolfe Kanefsky, Matthew L. Schaffer, and Garo Setian. This premiered at Halloweenapalooza this fall. Epic Pictures will debut Setian's Automation in select theaters starting November 29th, then on VOD/Blu-ray starting December 3rd. Who's interested?