Official Trailer for Small Town Indie 'Don't Come Back From The Moon'

"It was as if he vaporized out of the driver's seat and just… floated away." Brainstorm Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Don't Come Back From The Moon, an adaptation of a novel that first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2017, where it won a Special Jury Prize for Directing. This was made by cinematographer Bruce Thierry Cheung before he made the junk sci-fi film Future World, but is just now getting released. It's about a group of kids in a small California desert town who are forced into a scavenging life when their fathers abandoned them ("for the Moon") without warning. Starring Jeff Wahlberg, James Franco, Rashida Jones, Alyssa Elle Steinacker, Henry Hopper, Hale Lytle, Jeremiah Noe, and Cheyenne Haynes. This looks like one of those artsy indies filled with random shots of kids hanging out, running around, and doing whatever. The cinematography is all there is to compliment.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Bruce Thierry Cheung's Don't Come Back From The Moon, from YouTube:

Fathers in a small California desert town abandon their children one by one leaving behind a wake of anger and crime as their sons and daughters come of age. Don't Come Back From The Moon is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Bruce Thierry Cheung, director of the films The Color of Time and Future World previously. He's worked closely with James Franco as the DP on many of Franco's smaller indie films. The screenplay is written by Dean Bakopoulos and Bruce Thierry Cheung; adapted from Dean Bakopoulos' novel "Please Don't Come Back from the Moon". This premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2017, and also played at the Woodstock and Warsaw Film Festivals. Brainstorm Media will release Bruce Thierry Cheung's Don't Come Back From The Moon in select theaters + on VOD starting January 18th this month.