New Trailer for Surreal True-Crime Baseball Documentary 'Screwball'

"Cuckoo-crazy!" Wow this looks totally nuts. Greenwich Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Screwball, which is not associated with the other baseball documentaries with similar titles including Fastball and Knuckleball. This Screwball doc is about Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his steroid scandal. Filmmaker Billy Corben (Cocaine Cowboys, Dawg Fight) dives deep in this true-crime dramedy investigating the MLB's infamous doping scandal involving a nefarious clinician from Florida and his most famous client: Alex Rodriguez. It's described as "a madcap Floridian crime comedy in the vein of Elmore Leonard or the Coen Brothers" that "raises serious questions about the ethics of professional sports. Powerful interests would be happy to let this story slip from memory, but Screwball makes it unforgettable." Sounds good, looks nuts. Casting kids for the reenactments is hilarious, but this whole thing looks so crazy.

Here's the new official trailer for Billy Corben's documentary Screwball, direct from YouTube:

Recounting the high-profile doping scandal that rocked Major League Baseball, director Billy Corben (Cocaine Cowboys) takes us into the surreal Miami underworld that provided performance-enhancing drugs to Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez and other star players. They say South Florida is a sunny place for shady people and this is certainly true of steroid peddler Anthony Bosch and his most notorious client, Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees. While Bosch's medical credentials may be lacking, at least his storytelling skills are first rate as he hilariously details the rise and fall of his "health clinic", including mob connections, financial chicanery, his cocaine habit, and Rodriguez's eccentric behavior. Screwball is directed by American doc filmmaker Billy Corben, director of the films Raw Deal: A Question of Consent, Cocaine Cowboys (and the sequels), Square Grouper, Limelight, Broke, and Dawg Fight previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will release Corben's Screwball in select theaters starting March 29th, followed by a VOD release starting April 5th this spring. Who's interested?